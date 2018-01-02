WATCH: Pregnant wildebeest sees lions gorge on foetus in Pilanesberg hunt

Cape Town - The laws of nature are cold, calculating and in place for with a purpose, as this incident in the Pilanesberg National Park in North West shows.

Captured by field guide Tarryn Rae, aged 32, who has been guiding in the park for the past five years, it shows how an unsuspecting, pregnant wildebeest is clawed down by the pride, with one lioness clinching the fetus out and tucked into it like some sort of special delicacy.

On this 05:30am drive, the group not only experienced the entire pride passing across the road right in front of them, but also this harrowing hunt. Take a look.

