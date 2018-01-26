WATCH: Hippo makes everyone late for work in Richards Bay

Facebook/NSRI YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - If ever you feel irritated when an American asks you about street-roaming animals in Africa, maybe take a pause after watching this video.

Residents of Richard Bay had a rough time getting to work when a hippo decided to make use of the highway at Mzingazi Bridge. The National Sea Rescue Institute shared the video taken by Brynn Gericke and added a little humour to it.

"Some days our rescue crew have to negotiate traffic on the way to the rescue base. At lunchtime today in Richards Bay the route to the base had traffic of a different sort," is their Facebook caption.

Gericke told SAPeople roaming hippos are quite a normal sight for Richards Bay, and that this one had no real reason to wander onto the road except to maybe cause some mischief.

Although it may look harmless, hippos are very dangerous and you should always keep your distance.

Tips for avoiding animals on the road

South Africa's abundance of wild animals makes it even more important for drivers to keep an eye on the side of the road, especially when driving through the bush. Here are a few tips from Arrive Alive to deal with animals crossing the road:

If you spot an a animal crossing sign or signs warning of unfenced roads, take special heed, especially at night.

The more attention you give to the road, the more likely you'll bee able to spot an oncoming animal.

Get your passengers involved to help lookout for any movement roadside.

If you spot one animal, they are rarely alone so be on the lookout for more.

Use your highbeams when possible, as this extends the reach of your eyesight.

Be even more careful near woods and water. Animals like a hippo tend to stick close to watering holes.

You can also sound your horn to alert an oncoming animal to get out of the way.

If there is an animal in the way, do not swerve and rather brake or slow down if possible. Steer around the animal but stay on the road.

If a collision is inevitable, do not swerve and maintain control of the vehicle.

