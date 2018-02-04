WATCH: False killer whales taking refuge at V&A after beaching

Twitter/ @environmentZA YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - The Department of Environmental Affairs are cautioning residents in the Cape Town area to avoid a pod of false killer whales taking refuge at the V&A Waterfront, after having beached themselves on Saturday in Bloubergstrand.

The pod is made up of three adults and one calf, and the DEA has determined that one of them has head injuries, which may have been the cause of the beaching. They were refloated by the public after which they swam to the waterfront.

"The current location is the best under the circumstances. The department hopes that the injured whale will rest and gather enough strength to go back offshore lest they re-strand," says the department in a statement.

This is quite a small pod, as false killer whales are normally in groups of 40, and they are known to have very strong bonds. The healthy ones in the pod is more than likely staying around until the injured individual heals.

The DEA, alongside Two Oceans Aquarium, the National Sea Rescue Institute and the City of Cape Town, will be monitoring the situation, and in the meantime advise skippers and members of the public to leave the pod in peace and not try to get close for pictures.

