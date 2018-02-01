Two Eastern Cape towns to see 'Day Zero' sooner than Cape Town

Added to that, she says the towns receive water from the Gamtoos Government Water Scheme‚ which is administered by the Gamtoos Irrigation Board. The scheme consists of the Kouga Dam and the downstream canal system.

SEE: #CapeWaterCrisis: How to secure safe drinking water after Day Zero

Mayor Athol Trollip, announced on Sunday, 28 January, that certain strategies have to be put into place to prevent the Bay’s taps from running dry.

According to the Kouga Municipality, water shedding is already in place for the towns of Hankey and Patensie, as these towns have used up their water quotas for the period ending June 2018,

Trollip says, “We need all hands on deck. We are facing a massive challenge, which can only be overcome if we are ALL part of the solution.”

SEE: Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels hit an all-time low of 26.94%



What’s the strategy you might ask?



The strategy, and the success of Nelson Mandela Bay not reaching the much dreaded and feared Day, Zero, depends on everyone in the Bay using no more than 60 litres of water per day.