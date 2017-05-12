South Africa's Great White Shark Mystery: The Full Story

Cape Town - An orca whale killing spree of
great white sharks has gripped the coast of South Africa this month, resulting
in the first ever dissection of a white shark following an attack of this
nature.
In the past two weeks, three dead
white sharks washed up on the shores near Cape Town; and like all good serial
killer mysteries, this killer left a common clue at the scene of each crime.
With almost surgical precision,
the livers of the sharks in all three cases were neatly removed, but little
else was eaten.
Even the hearts of the two of the
sharks were left intact.
Following the unprecedented
dissections, the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA), confirmed this week
that orca whales were responsible for all three killings, and that they were
targeting the large nutrient-rich livers of the sharks. Various small pods of
orcas have been spotted around Gansbaai in recent weeks.
"We have never seen anything
like this," said Alison Towner, a biologist from the Dyer Island
Conservation Trust, who contributed to the dissection of the sharks. In all
three cases, "there was a large gaping hole between her pectoral fins
where they were torn apart to reveal her body cavity … and that their large
livers were completely missing. This information, combined with the recent
sightings of orca and disappearance of white sharks in the area, provides
convincing evidence that the orcas are responsible for the shark's death."
“This is an extremely rare
occurrence,” she said in an email with Traveller24, “This is also the first time
worldwide the carcass of a white shark was recovered post orca predation, let
alone three carcasses within one week!”
The Timeline of Events
The first dead shark—a massive
one-ton great white—washed up on the shore in Gansbaai on 3 May. The first
people at the scene were initially perplexed as to how such a large shark could
have died, and it wasn't until a dissection, authorised by the Department of
Environmental Affairs (DEA) in conjunction with the White Shark Research Group,
Marine Dynamics and the Dyer Island Conservation Trust, revealed that the
shark’s liver was missing.
The next day, another 3,5 meter
shark washed up on the shore at Franskraal beach, and a later dissection
revealed that this one’s liver was also missing. “This is a difficult yet fascinating time,”
said Towner on the Marine Dynamics blog.
“It is something rarely documented in marine top predator behaviour in South
Africa,”
On 7 May, a third dead shark
washed up, this time in Struisbaai, matching the injuries of the previous two
specimens, and cementing the suspicion that these were not just random isolated
incidents. “Obviously this is a very sad time for us all,” said Towner, who was
on hand to assist again. “Nature can be so cruel and the dexterity these
enormous animals are capable of is mind blowing, almost surgical precision as
they remove the liver of the white sharks and dump their carcass."
How and Why are Orcas targeting Great White Sharks?
Known as the “Wolves of the Sea”,
orcas are the true apex predators of the ocean, and the only known predator of
the great white shark.
They are extremely intelligent,
specialised hunters, feeding above sharks on the overall oceanic food chain.
They hunt in organised social groups, using echo-location, strategy, and
teamwork to kill their prey, which can be anything in the ocean, from seals, to
dolphins, dugongs, otters, turtles, birds, squid, and sometimes even land
mammals.
According to the DEA statement,
the orcas were targeting the squalene rich livers that assists sharks with
their buoyancy. This substance is also highly nutritious pound for pound,
compared with the muscle tissue. Although this type of selective feeding on
livers is extremely rare in orca whales, seals have been known to predate sea
birds where they often remove and consume only the stomach/abdominal content
and not the rest of the carcass.
Orcas are also suspected to be
responsible for a decline in Cape Town’s cow shark population, and have been
known to predate these sharks. Alison Kock, a Marine Scientist for Shark Spotters, reported recovering several cow shark carcasses in a
similar condition with their livers removed, in False Bay subsequent to a
series of orca sightings.
How the orcas are able to extract
the livers so neatly from the sharks is a bit of a mystery. But footage off the
coast of California showed team-work between the orcas pushing a white shark to
the surface, belly up, biting into its flesh, before letting buoyant, oil-rich
liver as it float out of the cavity.
What does this mean for Great White Sharks in South Africa?
Orca whales are widely distributed
in the ocean, extending from the Arctic to the Antarctic, into the tropics, and
are present in both coastal and oceanic waters.
According to figures from the DEA,
orca whales are fairly common along the coast of South Africa, and some 785
sightings have been recorded ranging from the Western Cape all the way to
Northern KwaZulu-Natal. “The sightings of Orca pods appears to be increasing in
South Africa,” they said in a recent statement, but these sightings could also
be attributed to more people on the ocean with eyes on the water.
The incidents have already
affected the number of great white sightings, as the sharks leave the bay to
avoid the orcas. The killings are a blow to the already struggling
population of great white sharks in
South Africa, a local population which some scientists say is facing
extinction.
The DEA, along with various shark
scientists and marine mammalogists, is currently collating all the scientific
information about the incidents, and they are urging the public to be aware
that this is a natural phenomenon, and might have to do with changes in seasons
or temperatures and prey regimes of the orcas.
Time will tell whether these
massive apex predators continue with their unprecedented great white shark
killing spree.
