PICS: #Wolfmoon sees super start to 2018

Cape Town - The moon seems to be more super than average of late.

And while some say the hype of super moons are not all they're cracked up to be - the full #WolfMoon as it's been dubbed, which kicked off the new year, somehow still holds a sense of wonder for the small spot we occupy in our universe.

This Super moon, the largest for 2018, is the second in a trio of super moons within a two-month time-frame. The first took place on 3 December and the third is set to take place on 31 January.

