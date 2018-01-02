PICS: #Wolfmoon sees super start to 2018

A plane on its approach to London's Heathrow on January 1, 2018.
(Photo: AFP)
Cape Town - The moon seems to be more super than average of late.
And while some say the hype of super moons are not all they're cracked up to be - the full #WolfMoon as it's been dubbed, which kicked off the new year, somehow still holds a sense of wonder for the small spot we occupy in our universe.
This Super moon, the largest for 2018, is the second in a trio of super moons within a two-month time-frame. The first took place on 3 December and the third is set to take place on 31 January.
A full moon happens at perigee - and a super moon happens at the same time in the lunar cycle that the moon is closest to the earth. The moon became full at 02;24 GMT on Tuesday, 2 January and will peak at 21:54 GMT. At that time, according to EarthSky.org, the moon will be about 356 565 kilometers (About 221 559 miles) from Earth.
SEE: Kayaking the Supermoon: A larger than life adventure
Take a look at some of the cool images shared to social media - want to share your travel experiences with us? Email info@traveller24.com or tag on Instagram or Twitter.