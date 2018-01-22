CapeWaterCrisis: It feels like 'Armageddon' yet SA #DayZero humour hits hard

Picture: Supplied YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Cape Town is not only simmering with warm weather but an unsettling panic of an impending Day Zero due to an ongoing drought that has left one of South Africa's most popular tourist spots with less than 100 days of water.

Day Zero is expected to be 21 April, or sooner, if residents and visitors alike don't start taking the call to drastically reduce water usage as soon as possible seriously.

Each person in Cape Town has been limited to 50-litres of water usage per day and asked to reduce shower times to under 90-sec, no more than two times a week. These drastic measures drive home the reality of what life might actually be like when the taps run dry - as what can best be described as a scramble by the City of Cape Town to consolidate its contingency plans continue.

In an opinion piece shared by the DA's Premier of the Western Cape Helen Zille, she says "Day Zero looms large", lamenting the negative responses to the call for people to reduce their consumption.

Zille did however commend the hotel industry in the city for their innovation in reducing their water usage by 50% in comparison with the situation three years ago, encouraging tourists to visit and for "local residents who can afford it might well book into hotel rooms that have water security and spare bed capacity, for the duration of the crisis". *cough*

But the efforts by private organisations and businesses who have taken it upon themselves to put measures in place cannot be ignored.

South African Breweries have committed to fill 12-million-quart bottles with water (instead of beer) from the famous Newlands spring, which has seen a consistent stream of people queuing for water over the last few months. These quart bottles of water are expected to be labelled “Water, Not for Sale” and delivered at outlets when Day Zero arrives, says Zille.



Added to this, WWF South Africa has committed to posting a weekly FAQ on the crisis situation - see the first update here in preparation for Day Zero - because let's face it, confusion abounds as to how the entire process will work thereafter.

But is it all doom and gloom?

And while it may seem like a bitter pill to swallow without any water in sight, this post by South African expat Steven Underwood shows these conditions can and have been overcome before.



Underwood, originally from Cape Town shared to Facebook his insights of when he lived in Botswana's drought-affected Gaborone, which saw the city go through day zero many times.

Underwood urges Capetonians to look beyond blaming of political parties, and that by using less water ASAP they have a measure of control over the solution to the #DayZero problem.

He uses his experience-based optimism saying, "Help will come in some form. Businesses will spring up delivering water (in Gabs it was 2 JoJo tanks on a flatbed truck), desalination boats will flock to our harbours (if they don't exist then then a millionaire genius will quickly invent and build one)"





"Water may even come from the sky but somehow we will change the game for the better.

You will learn to appreciate water and take joy in the little things."



The crisis has even earned itself vocal champions both near and far, with CNN Derek Van dam sharing Cape Town's dire situation on CNN.

But while the idea of using only 50 litres of water a day is nothing to be sniggered at, in fact bucket washing and carrying water from running taps in wheelbarrows is a stark reality for many on a daily basis without any impending water crisis - the pervading South African sense of humour couldn't help but poke its head out on the #DayZero matter. Take a look.

Zille even joined the band wagon with some hard to stomach humour on the 90-second shower situation...

And while a good chuckle does help to ease a rather unbearable situation, we cannot escape the fact that the time to save water is here and now.

