PICS: Cape Water Crisis collection points as Level 6b water restrictions announced

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's executive mayor, Patricia De Lille has announced that Level 6B water restrictions will officially come into effect on Thursday, 01 February.
Speaking at a media briefing held at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday, 18 January, De Lille says the implementation of the latest water restrictions for the Western Cape will see a new limit of 50 litres of water per person per day to make up for the many months of missing the 500 million litres per day target.
"The new daily collective consumption target will now be 450 million per day," says De Lille. "The will be in place for 150 days after which the City will reassess."
De Lille says this new water restriction will also limit irrigation using boreholes and well points.
"Day Zero is more likely to happen"
Despite urging residents for months, De Lille says 60% of Capetonian are callously using more than 87 litres of water per day.
"It is quite unbelievable that a majority of people do not seem to care and are sending all of us head-long towards day zero."
On Wednesday, 17 January, De Lille reported that due to high water usage by residents over this past week, 'Day Zero' had moved to 21 April, instead of 22 April.
"The people still abusing and wasting water seem to have it in their minds that day zero just can't happen or the City's seven augmentation projects, set to produce around 200 million litres per day, will be enough," says De Lille, adding that "it was never going to be enough to stop 'Day Zero'".
De Lille urged residents to be prepared for the advanced 'Day Zero' planning as the City will be demarcating local collection points as early as next week so that communities can start preparing for the eventuality of taps running dry
NOTE: A detailed 'Day Zero' contingency plans will be made available soon, says the City.
See pictures of what collection points will look like below:
'Drought charge likely to be scrapped'
Following the extended call for public's comment on the proposed drought charge, De Lille says the drought charge is likely to be dropped after a massive outcry from thousands of residents, saying it was unfair. However, De Lille says punitive tariffs remain in place.
"We can no longer ask people to stop wasting water. We must force them," she says.
Added to that, she says on Friday, 19 January the council will be voting on a punitive tariff that will see exponentially higher rates for residents using more than 6 000 litres per month.
"The time to act for everyone's sake is now. If we reduce the demand enough now, we can still get our water to our houses and not have to queue daily for our allocation," says De Lille.
See punitive tariff below:
