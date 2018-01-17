Cape Water Crisis: Cycle Tour to save 400k litres of water as 'Day Zero' moves forward

Last week, de Lille said the City needed money to pay for these projects and maintain the water reticulation system, hence it proposed a drought charge.

According to the City, the window for comment on the drought charge closed with 60 000 public comments.

The drought charge will only affect 464 216 households, out of a total of 707 814 households, according to the City. Out of these, 52 510 households are "expected to pay more than R150 per month", while the "majority will pay less than R47 per month".