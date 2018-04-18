WATCH: Tears will flow as three lions take down a baby elephant

Nature can be a cruel place, and this video will just break your heart.
Three lions take down a wounded baby elephant near a watering hole, and spend hours trying to kill it. The video was filmed by Cynthia Mack in Hwange National Park and shared by Latest Sightings.
They spotted the limping baby elephant after having just taking some photographs of some lions, and decided to wait and see what would happen.
"Wow, the emotions were raw. To see this poor little ellie that had an infected knee joint hobbling to get to the waterhole, and then seeing in the distance one of these young lions (they were subadult about 24 mont