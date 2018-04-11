WATCH: Porcupine shows 7 lions who's boss

A group of seven male lions got the pointy end of the stick when they tried to take on a passing porcupine.

Filmed by Hennie Bekker from Private Kruger Safaris and shared by Latest Sightings, the video shows the lions circling the porcupine, but not really knowing how to handle the prickly animal.

“We headed out in a South Easterly direction from Lower Sabie and at first there was only general game. We spotted a jackal hanging around close to the vehicle and then suddenly heard a rattling sound," Bekker told Latest Sightings.

"We looked around to see where the sound was coming from and noticed seven young lions trying to corner a porcupine.

"It was astounding to see how all these lions were unable to get the upper hand on the porcupine, as the porcupine cleverly kept his back towards them at all times."