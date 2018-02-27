WATCH: Giraffe struggles to escape crocodile's jaws

A giraffe made many attempts to escape the jaws of a crocodile, but failed to succeed. The footage shared by Latest Sightings was captured by freelance field guide and safari company owner Mario Paul, about 1km from Lower Sabie in Kruger National Park.

“The giraffe tried to stand up and pulled into view a monster crocodile that was latched to his leg. This croc must have been 4-5m long,” says Paul.

“An hour later we had to go past again and the poor giraffe was still trying desperately to get up, he was clearly exhausted and we could see that this crocodile was not going to let go.

“At around 13:30 we heard that the croc had let go and returned to the water and was lying and just watching the giraffe. The giraffe apparently tried to get up several more times but his leg was badly broken and he was completely exhausted and thus was unable to do so. By the next day, the resident pride of lions had come across the giraffe and finished it off,” says Paul.

“I know it's nature and I have seen many kills in my guiding career, but never has one touched me as deeply as this one. I also had very mixed emotions," adds Paul.