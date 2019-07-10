WATCH: Baby elephant barely escapes lion's claws of death

... RELATED ARTICLES WATCH: Baby elephant rescued after getting stuck in gummy mud

Just when you think all hope is lost for this baby elephant, it rallies against the onslaught of a hungry lioness.

WATCH: Baby elephant rescued after getting stuck in gummy mud

The hectic encounter was captured on video by Somalisa Camp in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park and shared by Latest Sightings.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.