PICS: Tourist gets lucky as she spots escaped Kruger lion being recaptured

Cape Town - Residents and visitors in and around the Kruger National Park are being advised to be on the lookout for the last of five escaped lions, as the search enters its fourth day for one remaining lion on the loose.

This follows the initial escape of five lions, spotted first on the N4 / Mananga Road crossing in Komatipoort on Monday 8 May.

On Tuesday evening, 9 May, SANParks confirmed that four of the male lions, believed to have been forced out by a larger pride of lions in the park, were successfully darted and re-captured.

SANParks confirmed with Traveller24 on Thursday morning that the Mpumalanga Parks Board was still leading the search as the last lion remains at large. SANParks Ranger Ike Phaahla stated that the four lions were dropped off "deep inside Kruger" on Tuesday.

One lucky Kruger visitor who managed to witness the moment one of the lions was re-capture on Tuesday, shared pics of the experience with members of the SANParks Kruger Park Group on Facebook.

Nadia Small posted how thankful she was for having experienced it saying, "At the right place, at the right time". Others have commented on her post saying how "fortunate" and "lucky" she and her family were to have spotted the recapture.

Farmers and communities are being advised to contact SANparks if they do spot the animal. Report of any sighting of the remaining lion still at large can be made to the authorities on 080010111, 0768019679 or 0137350197

(Nadia Small, Facebook)



SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni has expressed his gratitude to the dedicated SANParks team along with members of the SA Police Service and the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) for a sterling job resulting in the successful darting and capture of the four lions. “We acknowledge that the area presented challenges for the search teams, but their persistence and dedication under those difficult circumstances has ensured safe return of these animals into the KNP with no injury or loss to human life.”



SANParks confirmed further updates will follow until all the lions have been successfully captured.

