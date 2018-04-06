PICS: Here's a cute rhino newborn to kick off your weekend right

White rhino newborn at Inverdoorn Game Reserve where it's gaurded by Rhinoprotect (Inverdoorn, Facebook) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Instead of another poached rhino story, instead enjoy a newborn rhino frolicking in the Inverdoorn Game Reserve.

The Western Cape game reserve welcomed their new baby white rhino on Facebook, the second one born in three years, which came into the world on 25 March.

WATCH: Baby rhino wrestling with caretaker will give you hope again after Sudan's death

They don't know yet the sex of the baby, but will be sure to protect the little one with their Rhinoprotect team, which was founded by the owner of Inverdoorn, who rolled out the dye-infused treatment that discolours the rhino's horn and makes it unfit for human consumption.

The reserve also has an orphanage for rhinos who lost their mothers to poaching and the team works on the ground to protect rhinos from poachers as well as a marketing component to create awareness around the plight of the endangered species.

Their newborn is some much needed good news after Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, passed away earlier this year, a massive blow to the conservation of the species.

PIC: Giant rhino etched into Mapungubwe bushveld spotted

Last year saw a small decrease in the number of rhinos poached, with the total standing at 1 028, only 26 less than 2016. In 2017, 502 alleged rhino poachers and 16 alleged rhino horn traffickers were arrested in South Africa. This saw a marked decrease from 2016, which saw a total of 680 people arrested in connection with poaching.

Authorities have also seized 220 weapons from poachers, while 8 rhino horn seizures at OR Tambo were made.

By the end of February, KwaZulu-Natal already saw 18 rhinos poached in 2018.

If that sounds depressing, these photos will cheer you right up, but remember the fight is far from over:

WATCH: US military veterans fighting rhino poachers in South Africa