Can you guess the collective noun for these wild animals?

I am looking forward to one day seeing a bloat of hippopotamuses. No, they won't be bloated, that is the collective noun for a group of hippos.

If you are still confused, that is completely normal. Some collective nouns given to groups of animal might leave you with raised eyebrows or giggling uncontrollably as you read through the list.



Some types of animals even have more than one collective noun, all depending on the species, such as with us humans: we are a group of people, but they are a panel of experts.

Impress your game ranger (or friends) and learn some of the most unknown collective nouns out there.

The oddest names for groups of wild animals:

Buffalo: obstinacy

Some collective names describe the character of the animals, considering that obstinacy means stubbornness, it makes sense why this would be the name of a group of buffalo.





(Photo: iStock)

Elephants: memory

This collective noun is derived from the elephant's impressive memory that has inspired the saying: "memory like an elephant."

(Photo: iStock)

Baboons: troop

Giraffe (if moving): journey

Giraffe (standing still): tower

True to form, 'tower' is inspired by the animal's defining characteristic: its height.

(Photo: iStock)

Rhinoceroses: crash

Wildebeest: confusion

The noun for a group of wildebeest is taken from the loud noise and confusion that erupt during migration season - caught up in the middle of the movement, your head is bound to spin.

(Photo: iStock)

Flies: business, swarm, cloud

Zebras: dazzle

A zebra's stripes makes it one of the most beautiful wild animals out there. Are you also dazzled by their beauty? They are named so for the motion or dazzle effect that is created when they're running.

(Photo: iStock)

Cheetah: coalition

Crocodiles: bask or float

