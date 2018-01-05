WATCH: Dramatic Cape beach photo-frolic gone wrong highlights beach safety

In South Africa, 600 children die each year from drowning according to NSRI. NSRI conducted a report of the 2016 fatalities and concluded over 2 000 fatal drownings.
This sombre reminder is coming at the right time for South Africans as January is still a beach season. Remember to drink responsibly - avoid the water if you have had too many drinks.
With many public pools being closed in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape following the drought, beaches are expected to be even busy as visitors seek a cool escape during the hot period. It is therefore advised to practice even greater caution while enjoying SA's coastal region.
Beachgoers are also advised to swim as close as possible to lifeguards who are on alert to close beaches if necessary.
Familiarise yourself with the colour-coded flag system:
A red flag - The most serious of all beach warning flags, red flags warn swimmers of serious hazards in the water. One red flag means that the surf is high or there are dangerous currents, or both. Though you can still swim if there is a red flag, you should use extreme caution and go in the water only if you're a strong swimmer.
A green flag means that the spotting conditions are good and no sharks have been seen.
A black flag means that the spotting conditions are poor, but no sharks have been seen.
A white flag with a black shark diagram means that a shark is currently near the beach, and beach users must get out of the water. A siren is sounded and the white flag is raised.
To make summer shark safety even easier, Shark Spotters has also released and app that provides current and accurate shark safety information on smartphones.
Save these emergency numbers on your cell phone:
- South African Police Service and National Emergency Response
Phone: 10111
Phone from cell phone: 112 (automated response)
- Ambulance Services
Emergency - Ambulance Phone 10177
Emergency - From Cell phone 112 (automated response)
- Netcare
Phone 021 981 9890
Missing Children Emergency
Phone 072 647 7464
- National Sea Rescue Institute
NSRI Cape Town - Phone 021 449-3500
NSRI Saldhana - Phone 022 714-1726
NSRI Mossel Bay - Phone 044 604-6271
NSRI Port Elizabeth - Phone 041 507-1911
NSRI East London - Phone 043 700-2100
NSRI Durban - Phone 031 361-8567
NSRI Richard's Bay - Phone 035 753-1991
- NSRI Inland Dams and Lakes
Vaal Dam – Dick Manten – 083 626 5128
Hartbeespoort Dam – Rod Pitter – 082 990 5961
Victoria Lake – Graham Hartlett – 082 441 6989
Witbank Dam – Dean Wegerle – 060 962 2620
- SANParks - Table Mountain National Park
In case of emergencies - Phone 021 957 4700
- SANParks - Kruger National Park
In case of emergencies - Phone 013 735 4325
- SANParks general call centre
Phone 012 428 9111
- Airports emergency numbers:
Bloemfontein International - Phone 051 433 2901
Cape Town International - Phone 021 935 9745
Durban International - Phone 031 408 1990
Polokwane International - Phone 015 288 0083
OR Tambo International - Phone 011 941 6200
Lanseria International - Phone 011 659 1229
Kruger Mpumalanga International - Phone 013 750 2937
Pilanesberg Airport - Phone 014 552 2320
Port Elizabeth Airport - Phone 041 404 8323 or 082 809 5237/38
Upington Airport - Phone 054 332 3117/8 or 076 987 3944