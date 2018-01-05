WATCH: Dramatic Cape beach photo-frolic gone wrong highlights beach safety

Watch video below:

In South Africa, 600 children die each year from drowning according to NSRI. NSRI conducted a report of the 2016 fatalities and concluded over 2 000 fatal drownings.



This sombre reminder is coming at the right time for South Africans as January is still a beach season. Remember to drink responsibly - avoid the water if you have had too many drinks.

With many public pools being closed in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape following the drought, beaches are expected to be even busy as visitors seek a cool escape during the hot period. It is therefore advised to practice even greater caution while enjoying SA's coastal region.

SEE: Beach safety 101: Plett shark attack a 'freak incident' - NSRI

Beachgoers are also advised to swim as close as possible to lifeguards who are on alert to close beaches if necessary.



Familiarise yourself with the colour-coded flag system:

A red flag - The most serious of all beach warning flags, red flags warn swimmers of serious hazards in the water. One red flag means that the surf is high or there are dangerous currents, or both. Though you can still swim if there is a red flag, you should use extreme caution and go in the water only if you're a strong swimmer.

A green flag means that the spotting conditions are good and no sharks have been seen.

A black flag means that the spotting conditions are poor, but no sharks have been seen.



A white flag with a black shark diagram means that a shark is currently near the beach, and beach users must get out of the water. A siren is sounded and the white flag is raised.