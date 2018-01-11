Beach Alert: Criminals target SA’s busy beaches

iStock YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - As the festive season winds down and many local holidaymakers head home to start the new year, international visitors continue to flock to SA's scenic beaches.

However, some of these beaches have recently become crime hot spots according to News24's latest reports of two separate incidents of international tourists being attacked along SA's shoreline.

In one incident, that took place at Noordhoek Beach in Cape Town on Saturday night 6 January, an Egyptian tourist was stabbed at least 10 times in a robbery. According to News24, this attack was one of eight that happened at the same beach over the last two months. Read the full report here.

SEE: Tourist stable after Noordhoek Beach stabbing in Cape Town

In another incident, a British tourist was robbed at Port Elizabeth beachfront on Tuesday 9 January. It resulted in a high-speed chase, a shooting of a good samaritan who chased after the suspect, and the arrest of the teenage robber. Read News24's full story here.

Locals and tourists are urged to be more vigilant of of crime hot spots. According to Table Mountain Watch spokesperson Andre van Schalkwyk, "there have been 17 attacks in 70 days" in Table Mountain National Park area, that stretches from Table Mountain to Cape Point.

ALSO SEE: Summer Safety: How to turn the tide on beach dramas this festive season

Meanwhile, drownings remain a cause for concern for the City of Cape Town after a 63-year-old Mitchells Plain resident drowned at Kalk Bay Harbour on Sunday, 7 January.

"The incident is the fourteenth confirmed drowning at beaches along the city’s coast since 1 December 2017," says the City.

Even though many of Cape Town's popular beaches were quieter than usual on New Year’s Day - with an estimated 30 000 people on Muizenberg, 12 000 at Strandfontein Pavilion, 8 000 at Strand and just 3 000 at Monwabisi - between 1 December 2017 and 1 January 2018, 10 drownings were recorded compared to seven during the previous festive season.

In contrast, more than 3.9 million people visited the stretches of beach on the eThekwini coastline from 29 December 2017 to 1 January 2018, according to the eThekwini Municipality. Malcolm Canham, chairperson of the municipality's festive season management committee, says that even though there were large crowds, people were generally well behaved and there were no major incidents and drownings reported, "except for a few non-abiding members of public".

ALSO SEE: PICS: 3.9 million visit Durban beaches during 'peaceful' New Year weekend

Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith says "The number of drowning incidents over this festive season has been heart-breaking, particularly when the circumstances in many cases suggest they could have been prevented."

According to Smith, swimming outside of designated areas is "one of the main contributing factors with 11 of the 14 drownings occurring as a result of failing to adhere to these safety guidelines".

"Apart from ongoing education and awareness which we are already doing, I’m not sure what additional steps can be taken to prevent this. City and NSRI staff have been patrolling the coast in an attempt to direct people towards safer swimming areas," adds Smith.

Beach safety

The City of Cape Town continues to warns the public not to leave children unattended and urges people to follow safety guidelines at beaches.

"In terms of alcohol confiscations from the beaches and other public spaces, the City has booked in 11 210 bottles at its Ndabeni pound since 1 December, totalling 7 935 litres," says the City of Cape Town, adding that regulations make provision for the public to collect their confiscated alcohol from the pound within three months provided that they pay a release fee of R1400.

Beachgoers are also advised to swim as close as possible to lifeguards who are on alert to close beaches if necessary.

"The best thing would be keep an eye on the shark alert flags and to swim close to the lifeguard tower and they will be calling people out of the water when necessary," says NSRI's Marc Rodgers.

Familiarise yourself with the colour-coded flag system:

A red flag - The most serious of all beach warning flags, red flags warn swimmers of serious hazards in the water. One red flag means that the surf is high or there are dangerous currents, or both. Though you can still swim if there is a red flag, you should use extreme caution and go in the water only if you're a strong swimmer.

A green flag means that the spotting conditions are good and no sharks have been seen.

A black flag means that the spotting conditions are poor, but no sharks have been seen.



A white flag with a black shark diagram means that a shark is currently near the beach, and beach users must get out of the water. A siren is sounded and the white flag is raised.

ALSO SEE: Safe surfing with new Shark Spotters app!

To make summer shark safety even easier, Shark Spotters has also released and app that provides current and accurate shark safety information on smartphones.

Save these emergency numbers on your cell phone:

South African Police Service and National Emergency Response

Phone: 10111

Phone from cell phone: 112 (automated response)

Phone: 10111 Phone from cell phone: 112 (automated response) Ambulance Services

Emergency - Ambulance Phone 10177

Emergency - From Cell phone 112 (automated response)

Emergency - Ambulance Phone 10177 Emergency - From Cell phone 112 (automated response) Netcare

Phone 021 981 9890

Missing Children Emergency

Phone 072 647 7464

Phone 021 981 9890 Missing Children Emergency Phone 072 647 7464 National Sea Rescue Institute

NSRI Cape Town - Phone 021 449-3500

NSRI Saldhana - Phone 022 714-1726

NSRI Mossel Bay - Phone 044 604-6271

NSRI Port Elizabeth - Phone 041 507-1911

NSRI East London - Phone 043 700-2100

NSRI Durban - Phone 031 361-8567

NSRI Richard's Bay - Phone 035 753-1991

NSRI Cape Town - Phone 021 449-3500 NSRI Saldhana - Phone 022 714-1726 NSRI Mossel Bay - Phone 044 604-6271 NSRI Port Elizabeth - Phone 041 507-1911 NSRI East London - Phone 043 700-2100 NSRI Durban - Phone 031 361-8567 NSRI Richard's Bay - Phone 035 753-1991 NSRI Inland Dams and Lakes

Vaal Dam – Dick Manten – 083 626 5128

Hartbeespoort Dam – Rod Pitter – 082 990 5961

Victoria Lake – Graham Hartlett – 082 441 6989

Witbank Dam – Dean Wegerle – 060 962 2620

Vaal Dam – Dick Manten – 083 626 5128 Hartbeespoort Dam – Rod Pitter – 082 990 5961 Victoria Lake – Graham Hartlett – 082 441 6989 Witbank Dam – Dean Wegerle – 060 962 2620 SANParks - Table Mountain National Park

In case of emergencies - Phone 021 957 4700

In case of emergencies - Phone 021 957 4700 SANParks - Kruger National Park

In case of emergencies - Phone 013 735 4325

In case of emergencies - Phone 013 735 4325 SANParks general call centre

Phone 012 428 9111

Phone 012 428 9111 Airports emergency numbers:

Bloemfontein International - Phone 051 433 2901

Cape Town International - Phone 021 935 9745

Durban International - Phone 031 408 1990

Polokwane International - Phone 015 288 0083

OR Tambo International - Phone 011 941 6200

Lanseria International - Phone 011 659 1229

Kruger Mpumalanga International - Phone 013 750 2937

Pilanesberg Airport - Phone 014 552 2320

Port Elizabeth Airport - Phone 041 404 8323 or 082 809 5237/38

Upington Airport - Phone 054 332 3117/8 or 076 987 3944

Environmentally and socially-aware

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) is encouraging the public to be environmentally and socially-aware during their beach visits. This means not only ensuring beach safety but also showing respect to fellow beach-goers and the coastal environment, and following the rules and laws at respective beaches.

ALSO SEE: #EcoTravels: DEA's coastal awareness campaign cleans up KZN beaches

Minister Dr Edna Molewa urges everyone to "be responsible as they exercise their right to equitable access to coastal public property".

According to the Integrated Coastal Management Act, it is unlawful for anyone to implement measures which prevent public access to the beach and no one may charge a fee in order to access coastal public property. "It is only under certain strict circumstances that the public’s access to the beach may be limited," says Molewa.

The Act also requires the users of coastal public property to exercise duty of care while they enjoy the facilities, and Molewa appeals to the public that while they enjoy beaches, they must "do so in a manner that does not compromise the integrity of the environment".

“It is therefore our responsibility not to litter nor drive on our beaches. We are all duty-bound to keep our beaches clean and useable. Let us all work together to ensure that we eliminate all items that could pollute our beach environment as this is important for our health and wellbeing,” says Molewa.

SEE: Summer Safety: Beware the Swim Reaper According to DEA, the use of vehicles in the coastal area is generally prohibited, "given the need to balance and manage conflict that may arise between the Off-Road Vehicles (ORV) users and the general public that accesses the coast by foot". In addition, "the vehicles have potential to destabilise and destroy vegetated dunes". "The vegetated dunes are important as they absorb the energy generated by waves and storms and protect the area behind them from wave damage and salt intrusion. They act as a barrier and the first line of protection for inland areas, homes or property from the wrath of ocean waves,' says DEA. The public must report all acts that may restrict free public access to coastal zones, and illegal use of ORVs in these areas, says Molewa.

ALSO: Check-outTraveller24's Find Your Escape section for Top events and things to do across SA.